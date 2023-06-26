Fans help struggling Lewis Capaldi finish song during Glastonbury set

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi’s fans proved once again that they have his back. The singer performed at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival Sunday, June 24, but needed some help finishing his set.

Footage posted by the BBC Radio 1 shows Capaldi suffering symptoms from Tourette Syndrome, including some involuntary movements, while performing his hit “Someone You Loved.” That’s when the crowd took over, singing the song as the band continued to play.

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” he said at the end of his set. “If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”

The incident happened just three weeks after Capaldi canceled several dates on his tour in order to “rest and recover.” He does have several more tour dates on the books, with his next show scheduled to happen June 28 in Zurich, Switzerland. A complete list of dates can be found at lewiscapaldi.com.

