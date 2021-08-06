Fans decode Taylor Swift’s riddle, revealing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ bonus tracks

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift fans know all too well that she loves a good riddle. So it was no surprise that the singer chose a word scramble to clue her fans into what to expect from Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album, Red. It’s also no surprise that Swifties cracked the code in no time.

On Thursday, Swift shared a short video teaser that showed several jumbled words emerging from a burgundy vault.

“*presses post* *cackles maniacally*,” the 31-year-old “willow” singer captioned the post. “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

What the scrambled letters revealed were 10 track titles and the names of the three artists — Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton — who will be featured on the album.

Here are the bonus track titles that fans decoded:

“Ronan”

“Better Man”

“Nothing New,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers

“Babe”

“Message in a Bottle”

“I Bet You Think About Me,” featuring Chris Stapleton

“Forever Winter”

“Run,” featuring Ed Sheeran

“The Very First Night”

“All Too Well” 10-minute version

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out November 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.