Fans Can’t Handle Leo DiCaprio’s Nickname for Brad Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio has a confusing nickname for Brad Pitt. But it’s TOO good , if you really think about it.

I remember early in the production of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that Brad Pitt called Quentin Tarantino “Cutie” and thought it a bit odd too… but I just realized this very second that his initials are Q.T.

I’m a genius. Please don’t tell anyone I’m like my internet at home… a little slow on the upload.