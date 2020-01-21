Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Fans Can’t Handle Leo DiCaprio’s Nickname for Brad Pitt

January 21, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio has a confusing nickname for Brad Pitt. But it’s TOO good , if  you really think about it.

I remember early in the production of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that Brad Pitt called Quentin Tarantino “Cutie” and thought it a bit odd too… but I just realized this very second that his initials are Q.T.

I’m a genius.  Please don’t tell anyone I’m like my internet at home…  a little slow on the upload.

