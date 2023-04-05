Fan footage confirms Taylor Swift arrives onstage in a janitor’s cart

TAS Rights Management

Ever since Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour started, fans have tried to work out how she appears onstage at the beginning of the show. Based on videos of some guys pushing a big janitor’s cart with mops and brooms up a ramp right before the show starts, fans theorized that Taylor must be in the cart. Turns out that’s exactly what’s going on.

Several fans behind the stage at the concert captured footage of Taylor, dressed in her sparkly onstage outfit, exiting the janitor’s cart and disappearing under a backdrop on her way to the stage. You can find the footage now on TikTok, or rounded up in an article at TheCut.com.

It’s just the latest way that Taylor’s managed to avoid prying eyes: she’s also been hidden by fabric and under umbrellas while entering and exiting cars and restaurants, and once, rumor has it, she arrived to a video shoot in a suitcase.

In other Taylor news, her BFF Selena Gomez continues to support her even while filming her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. ELLE has a photo of her on set wearing a long hooded robe, but you can clearly see that under the robe she’s wearing Taylor Swift Eras Tour-branded sweatpants. She and her sister recently attended Taylor’s shows in Arlington, Texas.

