Famous People Meet…. Other Famous People

It was a little yee haw, shabby chic and shiplap walls party in Texas over the weekend. You’ll never guess who Chip and Joanna Gaines were hanging out with at home in the Lone Star state.

What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod! pic.twitter.com/7uwsWIEkwW — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 28, 2019

Twilight Zone of hot people? He’s funny. That’s a great line. But it also brings up an interesting question. What DO these four people possibly have in common that they could talk about all weekend? Oh, yeah…. MONEY. I almo$t forgot.