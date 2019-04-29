Credit: BigStockPhoto

Famous People Meet…. Other Famous People

It was a little yee haw, shabby chic and shiplap walls party in Texas over the weekend.  You’ll never guess who Chip and Joanna Gaines were hanging out with at home in the Lone Star state.

 

Twilight Zone of hot people?  He’s funny.  That’s a great line.  But it also brings up an interesting question.  What DO these four people possibly have in common that they could talk about all weekend?  Oh, yeah…. MONEY.  I almo$t forgot.

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
