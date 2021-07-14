Famed death metal musician responds to report of Ed Sheeran’s apparent love of that genre

Ed: Dan Martensen; Dani Filth: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Do Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits” include rocking out to heavy metal?

The U.K. tabloid The Sun quotes Ed as professing his childhood love for bands including Slipknot and Cradle of Filth, adding that he “would not be opposed” to recording a metal album of his own.

“I’m not saying I could ever step into that world,” the quote reads. “I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

It’s unclear where exactly that quote came from, but needless to say, the idea of a death metal Ed Sheeran album has certainly raised a few eyebrows, including those of Cradle of Filth’s frontman, Dani Filth.

Re-posting the headline about Ed, Filth wrote in an Instagram post, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” though he doesn’t seem opposed to the idea.

“Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end,” he added, referring to the fact that he and Ed are both from that English county. He even suggested a title for an Ed metal track: “‘Dracula’s Castle on the Hill’ anyone?”

Ed Sheeran has actually hinted at his inner metalhead in the past. In 2015, he covered Iron Maiden and Limp Bizkit during a Tonight Show segment.

