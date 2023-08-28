Laurie Blog

By Laurie Hardie |

Fall is Around the Corner and so are Spiders

Lemon Balm With Sliced Orange Over White Background
Swapan Photography|BigStock

Here are 10 natural ways to keep spiders out of your house.

Spiders are a part of life, and can even be a beneficial form of pest control in your garden.

However, they may be an unwelcome guest in your home.

Getting rid of spiders entirely may not be realistic (or ideal), but you can greatly minimize their populations in your home by making it a little less inviting for them.

Instead of using chemicals, try any of these natural and safe—yet effective—methods of keeping these critters outside where they belong!

1. White Vinegar

2. Citrus

3. Mint
4. Diatomaceous Earth
5. Cedar
6. Horse Chestnuts
7. Remove Dust 

8. Organize Your Home

9. Watch Your Landscaping

10. Don’t Let Them In

Full Story: Farmers Almanac: HERE  

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 