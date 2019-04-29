Fall Asleep In TWO MINUTES With This Military Approved Technique.

And if THIS doesn’t work, just turn on the golf channel. 😉

I usually don’t have trouble going to sleep but my wife does suffer from insomnia at times and I just shared this with her.

This simple yet effective 5 step technique was first adopted by the US Navy to ensure fighter pilots got enough sleep before missions.

If you suffer from insomnia or know someone that does, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to give this a shot…and it REALLY is super easy.

1.Relax muscles in your face

2.Drop your shoulders down as far as they can go, followed by arms.

3.Exhale, relax your chest followed by your legs.

4. Take 10 seconds to clear your mind.

5.Picture youself laying in a canoe in calm waters peering at a blue sky. (or ANY place that brings you peace and a sense of serenity)

Check out the video HERE.