Faking a Smile Tricks Brain Into Feeling Happier

There are a lot of “hints, tips and tricks” on the internet. This is possibly one of the best life-hacks for 2020 though!

Faking a smile tricks the brain into feeling happier https://t.co/VGoSq1N0nE via @MailOnline — Krïs.Vīc (@krissvicc) August 20, 2020

Along these same lines, I was told a long time ago if you CONVINCE yourself you got a great night’s sleep, even if you didn’t, that you’ll be more alert, sharp and ready to start the day. Great advice for a guy whose alarm starts to ring at 3:03am. Are those extra three minutes necessary? Spoiler alert: Yes… yes they are

Remember the old cliche too… it takes less muscles to (fake a) smile than it does to frown!