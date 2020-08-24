Seth Blog

By Seth |

Faking a Smile Tricks Brain Into Feeling Happier

Making Lips Smile. Fake Smile Concept On Man Face
Photo Credit: Big Stock

There are a lot of “hints, tips and tricks” on the internet.  This is possibly one of the best life-hacks for 2020 though!

 

 

Along these same lines, I was told a long time ago if you CONVINCE yourself you got a great night’s sleep, even if you didn’t, that you’ll be more alert, sharp and ready to start the day.  Great advice for a guy whose alarm starts to ring at 3:03am.  Are those extra three minutes necessary?  Spoiler alert: Yes… yes they are

Remember the old cliche too… it takes less muscles to (fake a) smile than it does to frown!