Faith, fun and deals with God: George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush headed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Two British ’80s music icons and one ’90s chart staple have earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: the late George Michael; Kate Bush, whose career experienced a resurgence last year thanks to Stranger Things‘ use of “Running Up that Hill”; and Sheryl Crow.

Also being inducted this year in the Performers category are chart-topping rapper Missy Elliott, 90-year-old country music icon Willie Nelson, R&B hitmakers The Spinners and alt-rockers Rage Against the Machine.

Additionally, the Rock Hall will honor Elton John‘s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, Chaka Khan and founding Blood, Sweat & Tears member Al Kooper with the Musical Excellence Award. Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and guitar legend Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award.

Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius will be posthumously honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, given to non-performing music industry figures.

Kate Bush made it into the Hall on her fourth try, while Missy, Sheryl, Willie and George were all chosen for induction their first year on the ballot. Rage Against the Machine is making it in on their fifth try; for The Spinners, it’s their third.

Artists who were nominated but who didn’t make the cut include The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden, A Tribe Called Quest and Joy Division/New Order.

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket information will be released at a later date.

