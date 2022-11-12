Dzmitry Dzemidovich|BigStock

Question, Persuade, and Refer — the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

FailSafe for Life knows that strength not only lies in our words, but in our actions as well. We have set out on a mission to end suicide and will not quit until our job is complete.

Founded in 2016, FailSafe for Life inspires action through education, instilling hope, and connecting communities.

Driven by a firm belief in the power of understanding, and the knowledge that the pain that surrounds suicide can be treated.

Sign up for the FREE Online Training: HERE

