Facebook Will Now Give You 10 Minutes To Unsend A Message.

If you’ve ever sent the wrong message to someone and have had that horrible feeling that hits your gut. This could be a game or LIFE changer!

Facebook Messenger will soon roll out an unsend feature, which will give users a grand total of ten minutes to unsend a message, wiping it from your chat history. This will remove the message from the recipient’s inbox as well.

Facebook announced the upcoming feature in the “coming soon” section of its latest rundown detailing what’s new in the version 191.0 release of Facebook Messenger on the App Store.

