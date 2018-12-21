Fa-la-la-la Ferries will be Full

Delays may be longest on the Edmonds/Kingston route, where a smaller-than-normal vessel is in service.

The Saturdays prior to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are expected to be the busiest.

With Christmas falling on a Tuesday this year, many passengers are also likely to travel on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday following the holiday.

Check your route’s schedule as some timetables will be on a holiday schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 1.

To reduce or eliminate wait times, consider walking on the ferry or taking an early morning or late evening sailing.

Check terminal conditions before leaving, sign up for ferry travel alerts and follow WSF’s Twitter account for automatic updates on travel conditions.