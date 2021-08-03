Experience total house envy as you watch Adam Levine show off his gorgeous L.A. mansion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Massive walk-in closets, a screening room, arcade machines, a pool, a guest house, magnificent art and hundreds of pairs of sneakers: These are just some of the things you’ll see in Architectural Digest‘s new video that takes you inside the Los Angeles mansion of Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo.

“We love that it’s one story, super-cozy,” Adam gushes of the couple’s beautiful home, which is the definition of understated luxury, with its neutral-toned, chic, modern-yet-comfortable design. “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are.”

During their house tour, we see that Adam, a massive sneakerhead, keeps a pair of original Air Jordan 1s on display in a glass box in the kitchen. His immense closet, which he says was inspired by Kanye West‘s, holds the rest of his enormous sneaker collection, plus “sweats and t-shirts…’cause that’s all I ever wear,” he notes.

Adam also shows off a huge painting in the kitchen by Sage Vaughan, which he adapted for the cover art of Maroon 5‘s new album, JORDI, and the room where he recorded most of the album during lockdown. We also see that he hides his Grammys and other awards in a case off to the side in his downstairs screening room. “I keep them here so they’re not too showy-offy,” he explains.

A wall of what Adam calls “some of my favorite people” includes framed photographs of Kurt Cobain, Pearl Jam, Miles Davis with Steve McQueen, Bob Dylan and The Beatles.

Adam ends the tour by saying, “Thank you, we had a wonderful time showing you our house…But now, please, get the f*** out.”

The mansion, previously owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, reportedly cost $32 million.

