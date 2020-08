Maridav|BigStock

Clorox wipes, specifically, will be in short supply until next year.

Clorox’s outgoing CEO Benno Dorer syas “Frankly,

we thought we would be in a better position by now,

but demand in Q4 exceeded our expectations.”

We have a high sense of urgency on this with all hands on deck.”

Clorox, says the shortage will continue into 2021.

“Given the fact that cold and flu sits in the middle of the year,

it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at.