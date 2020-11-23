Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry announces details about new acoustic version of 'Traces' solo album

Fantasy Records

Last month, former Journey frontman Steve Perry revealed to Rolling Stone that he would be releasing a collection of acoustic renditions of songs from his 2018 solo album Traces on December 4, and now he’s announced full details about the project.

The album, titled Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches), features alternate, stripped-down takes of seven of Traces‘ 10 tracks, including acoustic renditions of “No Erasin’,” “No More Cryin’,” “We’re Still Here” and Perry’s cover of the George Harrison-penned Beatles tune “I Need You,” as well as “stripped” and “radio mix” versions of the song “Most of All.”

In advance of the album, both new versions of “Most of All” and the acoustic rendition of “No Erasin'” have been made available as digital singles and via streaming services. In addition, you can check out an official music video for the “Most of All” radio mix and “visualizer” clips for the acoustic versions of “Most of All” and “No Erasin’” at Perry’s official YouTube channel.

“When writing these songs, the original inspiration is always my first compass — where the songs should go,” Perry says in a statement. “[Alternative] Versions and Sketches is exactly that, and I’m very excited to have you hear the original seeds of these songs.”

Like the original Traces album, the new collection was co-produced by Steve and his longtime collaborator and friend, Thom Flowers.

Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches) can be pre-ordered now, and will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally. Signed copies of the album can be purchased at Steve’s official online store, as well as special bundles featuring Perry-themed T-shirts, throw pillows, face masks, puzzles and other memorabilia. A deluxe vinyl version, packaged with a picture disc, will be released on January 25, 2021.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Most of All” (Radio Mix)

“No Erasin'” (Acoustic)

“I Need You” (Acoustic)

“No More Cryin'” (Acoustic)

“Most of All” (Stripped)

“We’re Still Here” (Acoustic)

“You Belong to Me” (Stripped)

“Sun Shines Gray” (Acoustic)

By Matt Friedlander

