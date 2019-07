EVERYTHING You Need To Know About Seafair Weekend.

From the best spots to view the Blue Angels to the best way to get there and what to bring to make your experience the most enjoyable.

Planning is KEY when it comes to Seafair weekend and enjoying everything that it has to offer at Genessee Park. Arriving early and planning accordingly (especially if you’re bringing kids) can make things go a little smoother for EVERYONE!

Check out places to see the Blue Angels fly HERE.

Check out the checklist HERE.