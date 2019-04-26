Everything That’s Coming To (And Going) From Netflix In May.

Netflix wants you to cancel all your plans this month. That’s the only explanation for why they’re loading us down with so many stellar original series and films for May.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May:

Avail. 5/1/19

Angels & Demons

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Casper

Chasing Liberty

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dumb and Dumber

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Gosford Park

Gremlins

Hairspray (1988)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Her Only Choice

Hoosiers

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

Just Friends

Knock Down The House

Revolutionary Road

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

Scarface

Scream

Snowpiercer

Taking Lives

The Da Vinci Code

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To Rome With Love

Wedding Crashers

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Zombieland

Avail. 5/2/19

Colony: Season 3

Olympus Has Fallen

Avail. 5/3/19

A Pesar De Todo

All In My Family

Alles ist gut

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2

Dead to Me

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Flinch

The Last Summer

Mr. Mom

Supernatural: Season 14

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Tuca & Bertie

Undercover

Avail. 5/4/19

Like Arrows

Avail. 5/6/19

Abyss

Avail. 5/7/19

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

Queen of the South: Season 3

Avail. 5/8/19

Lucifer: Season 4

Avail. 5/9/19

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Insidious

Avail. 5/10/19

Dry Martina

Easy: Season 3

Gente que viene y bah

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Jailbirds

Pose: Season 1

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

Shéhérazade

The Society

Wine Country

Avail. 5/12/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Avail. 5/13/19

Malibu Rescue

Avail. 5/14/19

Revisions

Still ‘Laugh-In’: The Stars Celebrate

Weed the People

Avail. 5/15/19

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Avail. 5/16/19

Good Sam

Take Me Home Tonight

Avail. 5/17/19

1994: Limited Series

Chip & Potato

It’s Bruno

Maria .

Morir para contar

Nailed It!: Season 3

See You Yesterday

The Rain: Season 2

Well Intended Love

White Gold: Season 2

Avail. 5/18/19

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Avail. 5/20/19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

Avail. 5/21/19

Arrow: Season 7

Moonlight

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Avail. 5/22/19

A Tale of Two Kitchens

One Night in Spring

The Flash: Season 5

Avail. 5/23/19

Slasher: Solstice

Riverdale: Season 3

Avail. 5/24/19

After Maria

Alta Mar

Joy

Rim of the World

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

The Perfection

What/If

Avail. 5/27/19

Historical Roasts

Outlander: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 5/28/19

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Avail. 5/30/19

Chopsticks

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Avail. 5/31/19

Always Be My Maybe

Bad Blood: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Killer Ratings

When They See Us

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:

May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

License to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

May 22

The Boss Baby

May 24

Southpaw

May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)