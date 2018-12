Everything You Need To Know About Bear Safety.

For the second time in the past week, (first Renton and now Lakewood) a bear has caused a stir in a populated neighborhood. Here are a few things to keep in mind to help keep you and your family safe.

I’ve hiked throughout the high country here in Washington and pretty much all over the United States and the only bear that I’ve encountered…was in a neighbor’s yard in Issaquah!

