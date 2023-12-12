Everything, Everywhere, Anyhow, Every Which Way

Maybe one of the hosts of Listen & Learn or Not can’t get the title of Everything Everywhere All At Once straight.

Most of you probably can, and have seen it. It did win a lot of Oscars after all. Maybe you can help Claire out and let her know what movies she should see because – surprise – she hasn’t seen EVERYTHING. Like Barbie. In fact, neither she nor Anna have seen Barbie yet. Laurie Hardie has though. Just like this episode description, this actual episode goes a few directions. And that’s ok because that’s just the kind of mood they were in when they recorded it. If there’s one thing they would like you to get out of this, it’s this. Claire’s lovely wife Sharon has been cranking out videos for her school called “New Page Academy” at newpageacademy.com, and it is kicking butt! You can catch it on YouTube, and sometimes she goes live. She also has a Facebook group called “Learn To See, Learn To Draw” where people can post things and she can give advice. One more little nugget. Have you heard Cher’s new Christmas song? You can hear some of it here. Listen! Learn! or Not!

