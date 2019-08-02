Every Question You’ve Ever Had About The Blue Angels, ANSWERED!

Happy Seafair Weekend!!  Do you have questions that nag your brain about the Blue Angels flight squadron?  You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers!  First Blue Angels air show:  Jacksonville FL 1946.  How close to each other do they fly:  One maneuver takes them only 18 inches away wing tip to wing tip.  Not a typo!  18 INCHES. LOTS more questions answered, CLICK HERE!

A HUGE heartfelt Seattle THANK YOU to the men and women aviators who’ve given so much of their life to their duties.  Thanks for putting on a SPECTACULAR show and fly safe this weekend.

God bless America!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
