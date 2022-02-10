Every dollar you take: Sting sells songwriting catalog for a reported $250 million

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Sting is the latest rock legend to cash in by selling the rights to his music.

MusicWeek reports that Sting has sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal that’s worth a reported $250 million. The deal is for Sting’s solo songs, as well as songs by The Police, and includes hits like “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Fields of Gold,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You,” “Desert Rose,” “Message In a Bottle” and many more.

MusicWeek reports that the deal is similar to the one Bob Dylan made, in that it includes the rights to the publisher and the writer shares of the songs. It means Sting’s songs are now in the same place as his entire recorded music catalog: Universal Music Group.

In a statement, quoted by MusicWeek, Sting says, “It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected — not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

He adds, “Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner…so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

The estates of David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon recently made similar deals regarding their catalogs.

