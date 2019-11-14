EVERY Christmas Movie On Disney + Now!

Disney X is on and it’s a pretty big deal! There are plenty of Christmas movies to check out too.

It’s November, and this year we have a LOT to be thankful for. While many of you might be thinking about your family, your loved ones, or your health – I’m talking more along the lines of a mass abundance of great content to consume. In November, we’ve got the release of Disney Plus finally upon us, and that means a virtually never ending stream of classic and new movies and shows to watch.

In that list of things we’ll be watching when we order Disney Plus this month (and as we head into December) is the massive wave of classic Disney Christmas movies that will be available at launch.

On top of that, we’re also getting a brand new Disney Christmas movie in 2019, named Noelle, which will make its debut on November 12th via Disney Plus.

At launch, there will be 14 total Disney Plus Christmas movies you can watch. Here’s every single Christmas film you’ll find on Disney Plus at launch:

Every Christmas Movie on Disney Plus