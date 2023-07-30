Your Sunday morning shout out is for Everett Clubhouse.
A Clubhouse is organized to support people living with mental illness. During the course of their participation in a Clubhouse, members gain access to opportunities to rejoin the worlds of friendships, family, employment and education, and to the services and support they may individually need to continue their recovery. A Clubhouse provides a restorative environment for people whose lives have been disrupted because of their mental illness, and who need the support of others who are in recovery and who believe that people with mental illness can live fulfilling lives. No life goal is too small or too big.
Annual Fundraiser: Auction and GREAT prizes
This is a hybrid event where Everett Clubhouse is raising funds with an annual raffle! You can buy your raffle tickets online and bid on silent auction items a week prior to the event.
The Clubhouse will be having an in person event that will include snacks, and a silent auction for various items.
August 12th, 2023 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
AT:
Everett VFW Post 2100,
2711 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201