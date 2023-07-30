This is a hybrid event where Everett Clubhouse is raising funds with an annual raffle! You can buy your raffle tickets online and bid on silent auction items a week prior to the event.​

The Clubhouse will be having an in person event that will include snacks, and a silent auction for various items.

​August 12th, 2023 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

AT:​

Everett VFW Post 2100,

2711 Oakes Ave, Everett, WA 98201