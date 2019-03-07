Ever Tried the Bolt Bus? It’s Coming To Tacoma and Everett

BoltBus provides fast, frequent and safe transportation with unmatched amenities for an amazingly low price.

The first time I rode the Bolt bus from downtown Seattle to Portland Oregon, it cost me one dollar there and six dollars back!! Not kidding.

Located at 510 Puyallup Ave., the new Tacoma stop will offer 64 departures each week,

complimented by Everett’s new stop located at 3201 Smith Ave. offering an additional 48 departures.

Both locations will begin service on March 11 with direct service to Portland, Seattle, Bellingham, and Vancouver with

connections available to Albany and Eugene.

Tickets are on Sale now at Boltbus.com