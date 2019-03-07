Credit: karenroach | BigStockPhoto.com

Ever Tried the Bolt Bus? It’s Coming To Tacoma and Everett

BoltBus provides fast, frequent and safe transportation with unmatched amenities for an amazingly low price.

The first time I rode the Bolt bus from downtown Seattle to Portland Oregon, it cost me one dollar there and six dollars back!! Not kidding.

Located at 510 Puyallup Ave., the new Tacoma stop will offer 64 departures each week,

complimented by Everett’s new stop located at 3201 Smith Ave. offering an additional 48 departures.

Both locations will begin service on March 11 with direct service to Portland, Seattle, Bellingham, and Vancouver with

connections available to Albany and Eugene.

Tickets are on Sale now at Boltbus.com

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
