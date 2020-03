Even Though He’s A Seahawk… He’s Also a Saint!

Thanks Russell and Ciara for coming through for the city that loves you so much!

Russell Wilson and Ciara pledging to donate 1 million meals to the Seattle community to help during the coronavirus pandemic 🙏 @brgridiron (via @DangeRussWilson)pic.twitter.com/ESieDhqqpa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2020

I wish I had the words. Well done you two!

We’re honored to have you both as such incredible ambassadors, heros and Seattle saviors.