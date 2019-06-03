Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Even Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have That Kind of Friend

June 3, 2019

Sophie Turner’s quickie Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas after the Billboard Music Awards was SUPPOSED to be a secret.  But apparently they have a friend like we ALL have.

How much as social media changed our lives? Well THIS couldn’t have happened even a few years ago.  There are certain times I have actually used these exact words with my friends “Social Media Blackout”.  But without fail there’s always one who just can’t resist.

 

You don’t HAVE to be crazy to be my friend… but it does help.

