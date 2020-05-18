Eva Mendes shows off why a makeover from a 5 and 4-year-old is never a good idea

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for New York & Company(LOS ANGELES) — With stay-at-home orders extending into the summer, it’s understandable that parents are trying to find fun new ways to keep their kids from going stir-crazy. Eva Mendes allowed herself to become a human canvas for her two daughters, five-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amanda on Saturday.

Mendes, a former model, was at the mercy of her daughters when they wanted to give her a Hollywood-style makeover. Unfortunately, while the girls may have started out with the best of intentions, they look devolved into that of a experimental art piece.

However for the 46-year-old, the pain of having makeup — and maybe markers — smeared all over her face by two unprofessionals probably allowed her a few delectable moments of peace.

Simply captioning the photo of the cringe-worthy end result as “They’ve won,” it definitely appears that, maybe, the makeover was secretly a well-executed prank.

Eva’s eyes are covered in dramatic blue eyeshadow and her lips are painted violet as two different blushes are wiped across her cheeks. The look derails from there.

Sometime during her facial, Mendes’ daughters decided that scribbling over their mom’s forehead, nose, cheeks and lips with various colors was a good idea. They attacked her face with green, blue, black and grey scribble marks.

Obviously, after the deed was done, the Hitch actress had to proudly share her transformation via a rather stone-faced selfie.

Fans were quick to liken Mendes to a Picasso painting.

Mendes shares Esmeralda and Amanda with actor Ryan Gosling.

