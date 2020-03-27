Ethan Hawke holds adorable family sing along while in self quarantine

Bruce Glikas/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Ethan Hawke showed off his family’s musical gifts on Wednesday as they stay indoors to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a video uploaded by his daughter Maya, whom he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman, the 21-year old Stranger Things breakout star captioned the four minute video, “To Live is to fly” — the name of the song by Townes Van Zandt that the family decided to perform together.

Ethan strums his guitar as he sings along with Maya, who is the lead vocalist, as well as his three other children — 18-year-old Levon, 12-year-old Clementine, and nine-year-old Indiana. Levon, whom he also shares with Thurman, shows off his guitar skills as he plays across from his dad.

Maya starts off the song going solo, but soon encourages her younger sisters to adorably harmonize along as she affectionately plays with their hair.

After the song ends, the 21-year-old actress admits to her dad “I messed with the arrangements a little because I forgot some of my words, but I feel like it worked.”

For those craving to hear more of Maya’s singing, her debut album Blush drops June 19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.