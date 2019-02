With this stretch of sunny days upon us, it’s a GREAT time to bundle up and experience one of the best winter playgrounds in the world right in our backyard, winter time is the RIGHT time to visit the incomparable Mt Rainer!

Obviously getting there can be tricky during the snow season but when you have a stretch of dry days like we do now, this is such a wonderful time to take that drive (about 2 hours from downtown Seattle) to escape the craziness and unwind at Mt Rainier with so many snow-shoeing and sledding trails AND cool places to warm up afterward. (The National Park Inn in Longmire is MY personal fave!)

Oh and of course GETTING there can be half the fun with the unbelievable views and cool little Ma and Pop places to visit for a bite and/or drink in places like Eatonville, Elbe, Ashford and more down in Pierce County.

As always, (especially in the winter) check out visitrainier.com for weather and driving conditions and plan your trip to enjoy this incredible place that is so close to us WITHOUT the crazy crowds of summer!

Enjoy!!!