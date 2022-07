Together with Lexus of Tacoma at Fife, we couldn’t help but honor one last group of SUPER KIDS with $1,000 before school let out for the summer! Check out how the awesome kids at Arlington Elementary School grouped together to SPREAD kindness in their community.

Do you know of a Super School in your area doing good for the community? Nominate them for $1,000 towards their cause from Lexus of Tacoma at Fife at https://bit.ly/LOTSuperKids or text SUPER to 37667.