Episode 8: Super Kids Super Schools Presented by Lexus of Tacoma—Boze Elementary

The students and staff at #BozeElementary assembled “Love Boxes” as a part of their Kindness Project to distribute to their unhoused neighbors. Because of their selflessness, these awesome kids are our next Lexus of Tacoma at Fife SUPER KIDS SUPER SCHOOLS recipients of $1,000! — with Lexus of Tacoma at Fife.

Do you know of a Super School in your area doing good for the community? Nominate them for $1,000 towards their cause from Lexus of Tacoma at Fife at https://bit.ly/LOTSuperKids or text SUPER to 37667

http://warm1069.com

http://facebook.com/warm1069

http://twitter.com/warm1069