Lexi knows about choldhood cancer–she was diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphocytic leukemia) when she was a toddler, and went through 2.5 years of treatments at Seattle Childrens Hospital. So she actively raises fnds to help other kids with cancer. Twelve-year-old Lexi donates half the proceeds of her business (Lexi’s Got Cake) to Strong Against Cancer and Seattle Childrens Hospital. Special thanks to Narrows Plaza Bowl for their support!