Episode 5: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos presented by Lexus of Tacoma

Since losing her sister to cancer, Aishah became the ambassador of Ahmie’s Hope Guild, which raises funds for Strong Against Cancer in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital. In addition to raising funds for Ahmie’s Hope Guild, Aishah organizes toy drives for the children fighting cancer at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
