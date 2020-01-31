Episode 18: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: Tackling The Community

January 31, 2020

Jarvae is smart, athletic, and caring. He gets great grades in school, plays football, and helps his neighbors with tasks like taking out the trash, washing their cars, and walking their dogs. Special thanks to Marcus Trufant and the Trufant Family Foundation, and to Defy-Seattle, WA

About Nikki Seven

Nikki Seven
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only