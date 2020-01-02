Episode 17: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: Makin’ Magic Happen

Fourteen-year-old Jessalyn is a voice for kids with disabilities. She’s been changing peoples perspective on what it means to have autism. Jessalyn has raised more than $2500 and dedicated more than 100 volunteer hours to help kids with disabilities. Her advice: “Stand out loud and inspire others.” Special thanks to Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center
About Nikki Seven
Related Articles
Episode 16: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: December to Remember
December 3, 2019
Episode 15: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: Kids in Cars Kindness Campaign
October 29, 2019