Episode 17: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: Makin’ Magic Happen

January 2, 2020

Fourteen-year-old Jessalyn is a voice for kids with disabilities. She’s been changing peoples perspective on what it means to have autism. Jessalyn has raised more than $2500 and dedicated more than 100 volunteer hours to help kids with disabilities. Her advice: “Stand out loud and inspire others.” Special thanks to Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center

About Nikki Seven

Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.