Episode 11: Kids in Cars Cruising for Kudos® presented by Lexus of Tacoma: Kids in Cars Catchin’ Up

• Bryce (episode 6) throwing out the first pitch at a Tacoma Rainiers game

• Jayden (episode 1) donated her $300 to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

• Taylor (episode 4) decorated two trees for Mary Bidge Children’s Festival of Trees If you know a kid with a really big heart, text “super” to 37667 or nominate them online. No act of kindness is too small.