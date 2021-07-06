Entering the Jetsons Era

A flying car prototype has just completed its first intercity test flight.

The Klein Vision AirCar is a Slovakian-designed two-passenger vehicle with four wheels,

a pusher propeller, switchblade-style retractable wings and a telescoping

tail that transforms into a road legal package on the ground in just three minutes.

The vehicle has made 142 test flights and this week traveled between the international airport

in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava,

where it converted into a car and was driven downtown.

The AirCar is currently powered by a 160 hp BMW engine and has a top air speed of 118 mph.

It flew at a cruising altitude of 8,200 feet during the recent test.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles.

I wonder if an enhanced license is good enough to fly/drive it?

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE