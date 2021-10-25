Enter Piano Man: Billy Joel & Metallica to headline back-to-back stadium shows in Las Vegas in February

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Billy Joel has announced a show at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium in February, as part of a doubleheader with heavy metal legends Metallica.

Billy will perform Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the event; tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Metallica will perform at the same venue on February 25.

Billy will resume his Madison Square Garden residency on November 5. In 2022, he has a bunch of other stadium shows scheduled in North Carolina, Indiana and Michigan.

Also on November 5, Billy releases the nine-LP vinyl set, Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1, which includes all his albums from his debut, Cold Spring Harbor –– celebrating its 50th anniversary next week — through to 1981’s Songs in the Attic, plus a two-LP live show recorded in San Francisco in 1975.

