Enough About You Without Your Story

What did you decide when you were a kid? How has it affected your life? Sometimes you can come from the best family but still make a decision that you don’t matter or you aren’t important. Until you veiw that decision with the eyes of your adult self it may be the reason you aren’t moving forward.

In my 20 plus years as a life coach, I learned from my clients that most of us believe we are not enough, making it tough to purse our dreams . My goal is to encourage people to discover their purpose and make an impact, leave a legacy, even start a movement. Enough with Coach Laurie gives you action steps to making a difference not only in your life but of those around you. Are you ready to make an impact? Follow on Apple Podcasts

