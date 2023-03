Do you ever feel like your brain isn’t working right? You go to a workshop and it works for everyone but you? It’s like you go to put something in the microwave and when you push start the blender starts? There is hope!

“What to Say When You Talk to Yourself” Shad Helmstetter

Self Talk App

Dr. Caroline Leaf “Cleaning Up the Mental Mess

Neurocycle App

Kwik Brain with Jim Kwik

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

PODCAST: HERE