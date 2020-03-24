Enough About Quarantine

Are you going stir crazy? Want to connect with others going through this? Friday Mornings I will be hosting a Coaching Call. We will just check in and share ideas and talk about how we are coping. If you are interested email me at lacoach@comcast.net and I will send you the number and the pin. Looking forward to meeting you. It’s all free! Quarantine Relif.

In my 20 plus years as a life coach, I learned from my clients that most of us believe we are not enough, making it tough to purse our dreams . My goal is to encourage people to discover their purpose and make an impact, leave a legacy, even start a movement. Enough with Coach Laurie gives you action steps to making a difference not only in your life but of those around you. Are you ready to make an impact? Follow on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

RSS Feed

Download Episode