Enough About It Is Meant To Be

We easily throw out platitudes and sayings that are truly hurtful more that helpful. They may make us feel better but usually the person who is suffering is hurt even more by our carelessness.
In my 20 plus years as a life coach, I learned from my clients that most of us believe we are not enough, making it tough to purse our dreams . My goal is to encourage people to discover their purpose and make an impact, leave a legacy, even start a movement. Enough with Coach Laurie gives you action steps to making a difference not only in your life but of those around you. Are you ready to make an impact?