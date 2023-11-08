Enough About Being More Productive

Good news, a new study says people in their 60’s to 80’s are the MOST productive.

An extensive study in the U.S.A found that the most productive age in human life is between 60-70 years of age. The 2nd most productive stage of the human being is from 70 to 80 years of age. The 3rd most productive stage is from 50 to 60 years of age.

The average age of NOBEL PRIZE winners is 62 years old. The average age of the presidents of prominent companies in the world is 63 years. The average age of the pastors of the 100 largest churches in the U.S.A. is 71. The average age of the Popes is 76 years.

This tells us in a way that it has been determined, that the best years of your life are between 60 and 80 years.

A study published in NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE found that at age 60, you reach the TOP of your potential and this continues into your 80s.