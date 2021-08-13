Eno the Determined Dog

Eno was born with a cleft nose and small cleft palate. He was tube fed for his first four weeks and once weaned was able to rejoin some of his siblings. His cleft palate has gotten smaller and smaller as he’s grown, and he’s able to eat and drink normally. Our primary veterinarian recommended consulting with a specialist to determine if the cleft should be surgically repaired or not, and we’re waiting for an opening with a specialist. However, it’s likely that we won’t have a definitive answer until Eno is close to fully grown, so we will be working with an adopter on any future medical needs in relation to his cleft.

See more photos of Edith and the E Litter on their Facebook album!

