Encompass: A Community Where ALL Children Thrive

October 23, 2019

At Encompass, they passionately believe that every family deserves a place to turn when they need help. Through Early Learning, Pediatric Therapy, and Family Enrichment programs for children ages 0-8 and their families, Encompass has given thousands of children the foundation they need to get the right start—and thrive for a lifetime. And it's almost time for "All That GLITTERS", their super fun Autumn Gala.

Join us for an elegant evening featuring silent & live auctions, raffles and the guest favorite Wine Wall and fine dining at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. I'll be your emcee, so save the date! - Shellie Hart

Photo Credit: Encompass

Proceeds directly benefit the Encompass children and families they serve through pediatric therapy, early learning, and family enrichment.

ALL THAT GLITTERS
Encompass Gala

Saturday, November 2nd
Hyatt Regency Bellevue
5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Get more information about the "All That GLITTERS" Autumn Gala on Facebook or purchase tickets online.

April Bennett (Parent), Chelsea Nelson (Development Associate/Encompass) and Rocio Collado (Bilingual Certified Counselor/Encompass) (Photo Credit: Shellie Hart)

Behind every charity, auction or event is 'the story'. How we got there, the emotional connection between complete strangers, and the people who want to make a difference. We explore the journey, the work and the drive that it takes to pull communities together and celebrate not just the 'cause', but the people behind them. These are the DIFFERENCE MAKERS.

