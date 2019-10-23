Encompass: A Community Where ALL Children Thrive

At Encompass, they passionately believe that every family deserves a place to turn when they need help. Through Early Learning, Pediatric Therapy, and Family Enrichment programs for children ages 0-8 and their families, Encompass has given thousands of children the foundation they need to get the right start—and thrive for a lifetime. And it's almost time for "All That GLITTERS", their super fun Autumn Gala.

Join us for an elegant evening featuring silent & live auctions, raffles and the guest favorite Wine Wall and fine dining at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. I'll be your emcee, so save the date! - Shellie Hart

Proceeds directly benefit the Encompass children and families they serve through pediatric therapy, early learning, and family enrichment.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Encompass Gala

Saturday, November 2nd

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Get more information about the "All That GLITTERS" Autumn Gala on Facebook or purchase tickets online.