Emoji. Acronyms. Code

What are kids really saying online?

Do you ever look at your child’s phone and wonder what the heck they are saying?

Well, we are here to help you understand some of the more common phrases, emojis, and acronyms being used by kids to communicate in code.

NSFW – not safe for work

🍋 – stands for sex

Lime – it is basically everything leading up to sex but can include any form of non-penetration sex.

M/F – male or female?

S? – sexual orientation

🍆 – stands for penis

Red face with tongue out emoji – most often stands for spicy/sexy

🤤 – sexual intent

🍑 – butt

🐱 emoji of any kind – female privates

👅 – oral sex

✌️- Pimp Control

16 – Pimp

304 – Hoe

HGO – Hoein’ Goin’ On

PGO – Pimpin’ Goin’ On

🐇 – White girl in control of a non-white pimp

Dog filter on Snapchat – Someone’s b****

💰 – Sugar Daddy

IRL – in real life, lets meet up in real life

KMS – kill myself

KYS – kill yourself

XX – kisses

FB – f*** buddy

ILY/ILU – variations of i love you

18+? – asking if the person they’re talking to is 18+ (at an age where they can consent)

FWB – f*** with buddy or friend with benefits (Sexual relationship with little or no romantic ties)

Addy – stands for address as in asking what someone’s address is (ex. whats the addy?)

Alpha – sexually dominant

Omega – sexually submissive (ex. are you an alpha or omega) (Variations include: dom/sub, top/bottom)

Pics? – if used in a sexual conversation stands for nudes (partial pics stands for partial nudes typically meaning pictures in a bra/underwear)

Black Screen – typically sent to whoever is less dominant in the relationship and basically means i’m horny

Snap? or Insta? – is asking for that person’s snapchat or Instagram username

Simp – people who are only nice for sex but also can be people who enjoy being degraded for sexual release. Most common is the first but if the conversation is sexual it often means the latter. (referencing the popular song Simp Detector “if you’re only being nice cause you wanna lay the pipe, you’re a simp”)

Throw it back – typically a video of a girl throwing her butt back aggressively (twerking but with your whole body) and it is common for guys to ask if a girl can “throw it back for them” often for sexual release.

Nasty or freaky – typically means sexually adventurous

alc – alcohol

alchie – alcoholic

bj – blowjob (similar to how hj stands for hand job)

Premiumsnap or Premsnap – where girls sell their nudes for money (ex. want to be on my premsnap? you gotta pay though)

RMF – ride my face

MAP – minor-attracted person, these people do/are willing to perform sexual acts with minors (MAPs typically range from 18-60 years old)

NOMAPS – non-offending minor attracted persons (these are people who don’t touch children but are attracted to them)

