Emily Ratajkowski reveals what’s keeping her busy while in quarantine

May 14, 2020

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — From model to actress to author, Emily Ratajkowski does it all. 

The 28-year-old who is currently quarantined in New York City with her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, recently chatted with British GQ in a responsible socially-distanced interview and revealed that she’s been getting a lot of writing done.

“I’m working on a book of essays,” she admitted. “I have probably ten. But I’m trying to perfect them; that’s one of the main things I’ve been doing [in isolation].”

“For me, it’s been the one benefit of corona that’s been interesting,” the Inamorata swimwear designer shared. “I had planned to take until mid-April to edit these essays. I have 160 pages, all in draft. I have an agent and I’m going through his one sheet of notes. All I needed was no distractions and I promised myself I was going to tell everyone to just leave me to work and get them done. Now look.”

Ratajkowski added that the essays are nonfiction and “like a memoir but with added political thinking.”

“I’m trying to use my experience as a model and someone who has capitalized on their image and also someone who has been maybe a victim of their image. It’s complicated,” she explained. “I am looking at all that through a feminist perspective and just trying to decipher some of the answers. I don’t have them all yet; maybe I never will.”

There was no mention of when the book is expected to be released.

