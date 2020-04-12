Elyse Dickerson, CEO and co-founder of Eosera, a majority woman owned biotech company

Elyse Dickerson shares some of her life and navigating tips to help us along in this CoVID reality, and suggests we might be discovering some new good habits. As a wife, whose husband works in another state during the week, and a Mom of 2 adolescents, Elyse shares how this has created some great family time of cooking togeher, sitting at the table for meals together, playing board games. Elyse is CEO and co-founder of Eosera, a majority woman owned biotech company, She tells us about some of the products related to ear health, managing ear wax–which these days is exacerbated by the greater use of ear buds, etc.

www.earcaremd.com