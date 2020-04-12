Elyse Dickerson, CEO and co-founder of Eosera, a majority woman owned biotech company

April 12, 2020

Elyse Dickerson shares some of her life and navigating tips to help us along in this CoVID reality, and suggests we might be discovering some new good habits. As a wife, whose husband works in another state during the week, and a Mom of 2 adolescents, Elyse shares how this has created some great family time of cooking togeher, sitting at the table for meals together, playing board games. Elyse is CEO and co-founder of Eosera, a majority woman owned biotech company, She tells us about some of the products related to ear health, managing ear wax–which these days is exacerbated by the greater use of ear buds, etc.

www.earcaremd.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only