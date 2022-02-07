Elton John’s Oscar viewing party returns in person, will feature performance by Brandi Carlile

L-David Furnish, R-Elton John; Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Last year, Elton John‘s Oscar viewing party went virtual, but this year, it’s returning in-person.

The event on March 27 in West Hollywood Park will be the 30th annual installment of the event, which over the years has raised $515 million for Elton’s AIDS Foundation and the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, a good friend of Elton’s who appears on his Lockdown Sessions album, will perform at the bash. Other performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In a statement, Elton says, “[My husband and manager] David [Furnish] and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the Foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night in West Hollywood Park.”

“Our success reflects the passion, commitment, and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world,” Elton adds.

“Getting to perform for such a significant milestone of one of the most legendary Oscar Parties is an absolute honor,” Brandi says in a statement.

Elton currently has a concert scheduled for March 27 in Lincoln, Nebraska, so it’s not clear whether or not he’ll attend the party himself.

